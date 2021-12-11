Archbishop Gordon out of quarantine

Archbishop Jason Gordon during mass at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain in April. - File photo/Ayanna Kisnale

Archbishop Jason Gordon resumed his duties on Saturday after being in voluntary self-isolation for two days.

On Wednesday, the Archdiocese of Port of Spain shared on Twitter that Gordon placed himself in voluntary self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for covid19.

But after he tested negative for covid19 on Friday, the Archdiocese said Gordon opted to end his quarantine.

It added that Gordon’s covid19 scare is a reminder to all to take personal responsibility to reduce the spread of the virus, especially in the face of the current rise in covid19 cases.

On Saturday morning, Gordon delivered the homily at the ordination of Reverend Peter C St Hillaire to priesthood at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain.

While speaking, Gordon did not address his recent quarantine but he did lament the toll the pandemic has taken on the world and what role the church must play.

He said, “We’ve had two years of broken-heartedness in this country and there are many people whose hearts have been shattered into pieces. They don’t even know how to start.

“There’s so much raw emotion right now because of these months of covid that we’ve lived through. If it is one the priest has to be is a binder of the broken-hearted.”