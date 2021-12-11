22 more covid19 deaths, 812 new cases

Image courtesy CDC

Twenty-two people, including one in Tobago, died over the past 24 hours due to covid19-related illnesses, according to the Health Ministry’s update on Saturday, bringing the country’s total covid19 deaths to 2,383.

They were eight elderly men, four elderly women, three middle-aged men, and seven middle-aged women. Thirteen people had multiple comorbidities, six had one comorbidity, and three had no known medical conditions.

There were 812 new cases from samples taken between December 8 and 10, which brought the country’s total to 80,049.

There were 500 people in hospital, including 22 in the intensive care unit and 26 in the high dependency unit at Couva hospital, 91 in state quarantine, 168 in step down facilities, and 12,704 in home self-isolation.

Meanwhile, 104 people were discharged from public health facilities while 368 recovered from home isolation, bringing the total number of people recovered to 63,482, and the number of active cases to 14,184.

In a release on Friday at 10 pm, Tobago’s Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection further dissected the numbers.

It said 40 new cases were detected in the previous 24 hours, and there were 949 active cases. There were eight people in ICU, 69 in state isolation, 872 in home isolation, and 65 discharged.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tobago had 4,641 covid19 cases, 3,550 recovered patients and 142 deaths.

Also, based on data from July 22 to November 24, 89 per cent of those in the country's parallel health care system were not fully vaccinated.