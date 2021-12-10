Young women’s leadership programme develops app for girls

The NiNa Young Women’s Leadership Programme has created a digital resource to support young girls coming into adulthood.

In a statement, it said the application is a daily companion journal and resource.

It was made as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign which ends on Friday.

“The app seeks to provide resource networks, safe physical and psychological spaces, personal healing, growth and development, and aims to facilitate education for young women aging out of state care,” said the statement.

It said the app was developed with the support of the Spotlight Initiative – a global partnership between the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) Women to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030.

NiNa is a leadership programme that focuses on creating an entrepreneurial culture and mindset in young women across the Caribbean.

“The programme equips young girls ages 15-18 with requisite tools to help them overcome challenges in their environment.”

The programme has worked with girls from the St Jude’s Home for Girls to help them cope with past abuse and to become entrepreneurs.