That’s not the way to change driver’s permits

THE EDITOR: The hallmark of the Government seems to be either chaos or to subject the population to more queues: bank note changes, twice; early vaccination rollout line-up; booster vaccine eligibility mess; repatriation of citizens during the covid19 pandemic; chaotic property tax forms, twice; CoP fiasco.

Why is it so urgent to change all driver's permits within six months? This surely will not solve any more crimes, nor decrease them. Only smart policing will do this.

Changing of permit systems in the developed world are done on a renewal cycle basis, that is, when your permit expires, the new-style permit is issued. Simple, no chaos, all done within five years.

Whoever decided to allow ten-year permits with full knowledge that the system of permits was under review for a complete change was misguided, to say the least.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections results imply that the population is tired of being taken for granted. Spare us another unnecessary burden and review your driver's permit "change-out" policy or prepare to be "changed-out" at the next election.

C ALEXANDER

Port of Spain