THA secretaries, assistant secretaries named

Farley Augustine. - Jeff K. Mayers

Tobago’s new Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has named his team and assigned portfolios after the presentation of instruments of appointment to the secretaries and assistant secretaries in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

The presentation was made by President Paula-Mae Weekes at the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough.

Speaking with the media after the presentation, Augustine listed the realignment of the THA divisions as well as the respective secretaries and assistant secretaries.

Augustine said there was a desire to streamline the divisions in what he believes is a much more appropriate manner.

He said one of the administrators will be moved to the Office of the Chief Secretary.

“Notwithstanding the merging of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, it would not result in the demotion of any administrator.”

He said that needed to be clarified. “given that we just came out of a campaign where I was accused of wanting to slash the throats of public servants and workers."

Division:

Health, Wellness and Social Protection: Secretary Faith BYisrael; Assistant Secretary Sonny Craig

Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development: Secretary Ian Pollard; Assistant Secretary Niall George

Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development: Secretary Natisha Charles-Pantin; Assistant Secretary Nigel Taitt

Education, Research and Technology: Secretary Zorisha Hackett; Assistant Secretary Orlando Kerr

Infrastructure, Quarries & Urban Development: Secretary Trevor James; Assistant Secretary Joel Sampson

Tourism, Culture, Antiquities & Transportation - Secretary Tashia Burris; Assistant Secretary Megan Morrison

Community Development, Youth Development and Sport: Secretary Terrance Baynes; Assistant Secretary Wane Clarke

Finance, Trade and the Economy: Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

Office of the Chief Secretary: Farley Augustine; Assistant Secretary Certica Williams-Orr (special focus on Public Administration, Planning and Labour).