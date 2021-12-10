Send the pothole crew to Morvant

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: I write on behalf of the residents of Pelican Extension Road, Lady Young Avenue, Mataphal Street and Trou Macaque Road in Morvant.

We are begging our Minister of National Security and our parliamentary representative, Fitzgerald Hinds, to take a drive, take a walk and see what’s going on in our community. The roads are in complete disrepair with huge potholes. Please send out the pothole crew. We cannot wait until the next general election comes around. We need repairs now.

Also, please organise bins for proper disposal of garbage for Ramdial Mahabir Lands Phase I and Mahabir Court (formerly Ramdial Mahabir Lands Phase II). We also need a consistent water supply.

Please do not ignore us. We are suffering but staying very quiet. We know our parliamentary representative is busy, but we need help – now.

WASA, please take note. If you have work to do, do it before the pothole crew arrives.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail