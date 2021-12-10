Second shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrives in Trinidad and Tobago

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh and U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Shante Moore.

The second of the two shipments of the 304,200 doses of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine donated to TT by the US arrived at Piarco Airport on Friday.

The donation represents the second tranche of a total of 907,920 doses the US is donating to TT.

Present to meet the donation at the airport were Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and US Embassy chargé d’affaires Shante Moore.

TT received an initial donation of 305,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in August and the first shipment of the second tranche on Thursday.