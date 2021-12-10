Second highest daily increase in covid19 cases: 898

Image courtesy CDC

In its 4 pm update on Friday, the Ministry of Health reported 898 new cases of covid19, the country's second highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The increase comes just two days after the ministry reported the then second highest jump in cases (881) on Wednesday and less than a week after the highest rise in cases (984) was reported on December 4.

There are currently 13,866 active cases.

The new cases were from samples taken between December 7 and 9.

The number of covid19-related deaths rose to 2,361, as 25 people died in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said the people who died were ten elderly men, four elderly women, five middle-aged men, five middle-aged women and one teenage female.

The number of fully vaccinated people is 653,077.

People who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 89 per cent (6,789 of 7,626) of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22 and November 24.