Same old strategy from young Hosein

Saddam Hosein - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: Some years ago the leader of the opposition appointed a few young people to the frontlines of her party, one of them being Saddam Hosein.

As a young follower of current affairs, after I first heard him speak I must admit I felt he sounded fairly strong, vibrant and able to possibly produce some positive and intelligent contributions in the Parliament. New and improved politics was anticipated.

Fast forward to a few months later and this young opposition member, just like his older colleagues, has delved deep into the archaic political strategy of attacking those opposite, using unintelligible, petty and misleading information in an attempt to convince the population that he and his party should be the ones to lead this nation.

Some of his most notable flops would be his huge press conference to accuse the Government of inequality in the distribution of hampers. Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat had evidence and records to prove otherwise.

Flop number two occurred in the Parliament when Hosein insinuated that residents of a protected rainforest in Tobago were not being allowed a fair chance to vote. An emotional Shamfa Cudjoe, the Minister of Sport and Community Development and a resident of Tobago, had to correct him and he was forced to backtrack on his statement.

Last week Hosein, flanked by some of his ineffectual colleagues, called his usual press conference to accuse the Prime Minister of not declaring a property on his Integrity Commission forms, which he had legally purchased. Like his previous claims, that too has been debunked by evidence.

The point I am making is that the population expects political tit-for-tat. We grew up with that kind of politics, but I believe the people of this nation want and expect better. More intelligent contributions is what is required to take this country forward.

What benefit would the average man get by accusing the Prime Minister of not declaring a property on form B?

To the young people aspiring to be politicians, do not allow yourself to be used as a vessel to carry out old, petty, political grievances.

Part of our democracy is a good functioning opposition and it has a job to do. However, it must be done tastefully, intelligently and always in the best interest of every citizen of TT.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando