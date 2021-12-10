People and their rights must be front and centre

Joint article of the EU ambassador and the EU member states ambassadors accredited to TT – Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain – on Human Rights Day, December 10

ON THIS day the world commemorates the day when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted. A landmark text that has inspired and transformed the lives of people worldwide. Over the past 72 years, much progress has been achieved. Many more people have become free from oppression, free from poverty, free to live the lives they want. Unfortunately, we have also witnessed periodic setbacks.

One of the biggest is certainly the current one, the one we have been living with for almost two years. The covid19 pandemic and the measures it prompted raised an unprecedented collective challenge to the fundamental and human rights of everyone globally.

Restrictions have an impact on our personal and social interaction, on healthcare, education, work and business activity, on the protection of our sensitive personal data as well. Certain groups suffer the consequences of a pandemic particularly painfully: older people, victims of domestic violence, refugees and migrants, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTI people.

We were not equal before the pandemic, and we have not been equal in the face of it. Those who were poor before it have become poorer; those who were disadvantaged now face even greater disadvantages. Undoubtedly, the social and economic consequences of the pandemic will be lasting and will significantly exacerbate already existing inequalities.

This year’s Human Rights Day theme relates to “Equality” and article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights – “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”

The principles of equality and non-discrimination are at the heart of human rights. Against the background of the pandemic, almost on a daily basis we hear someone invoking human rights. It is hard to remember when the concept of human rights was so present in the public and media space. As a basic human right, there is no right more important than the right to life, unfortunately it is interpreted in different ways, and what we witness creates unwanted divisions in societies.

We in the EU consider vaccination to be a very serious obligation, although this decision is not an easy one and we are aware that the dynamics of vaccination are not the same everywhere in the EU. It would be good to do everything with the utmost respect for the freedom of the individual, but at the same time the common good of so many people is at stake. We believe that the desire to protect others should prevail over any freedom of choice of the individual in this case.

We understand people who have had negative experiences in the past, and do not want to be exposed to danger, but it is necessary to see if their reservations are really well scientifically based or it is simply a mere personal attitude based on, for example, an enormous amount of dangerous misinformation and disinformation being spread through co-ordinated campaigns.

Despite the shortcomings, the EU and its member states made considerable efforts to support healthcare, education and social protection systems, and to assist individuals and businesses against the economic downturn and the risk of unemployment worldwide. In 2021, the European Union redoubled its efforts to address the covid19 pandemic. It worked to procure vaccines, to scale up their production, and to strengthen international co-operation against the pandemic.

We are doing this as we are committed to the respect and global promotion of human rights as a core element of our DNA. This implies also our clear stand against capital punishment, our defence of good governance, social and political rights, our firmest condemnation of torture or any kind of abuse against any human being. This is an indelible signal of our identity and remains at the forefront of EU action worldwide.

The EU will continue its leadership role to advance human rights through its programmes and policies and working together with the United Nations and partners around the world. The pandemic is a litmus test of our readiness to respect the promise of the global Agenda 2030 to “leave no one behind” in achieving a socially just transition to sustainable development. Not only in the age of covid19, but also in the years ahead we must all work together to address the challenges to human rights in this changing world.

Human rights can and must guide covid19 response and recovery, while people – and their rights – must be front and centre.

Ambassador Peter Cavendish, Delegation of the European Union

Ambassador Ute König, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

Ambassador Raphaël Varga van Kibéd, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Ambassador Fernando Nogales Álvarez, Embassy of Spain

Ghislain Commergnat, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of the Republic of France