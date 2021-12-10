PDP, stay far away from the UNC, please

PDP leader Watson Duke - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the hard working Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) members on their landslide victory in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections. May they be blessed always.

I hope they would be thankful to God and remain ever humble while serving their fellow Tobagonians with dignity, justice, honesty and respect.

However, I wish to send a very strong warning to them. Stay away, stay very far away, from the UNC. Some people are already of the belief that the UNC is going to use the PDP’s victory as a way to help it win the next general election.

The last time I checked, and I do stand corrected, the UNC was never ever wanted in Tobago. Stay away from the UNC please. The PDP need not ask the UNC’s advice for anything.

The UNC is currently in a bit of a mess and if it is getting ready to govern this country in 2025 it would need to reunite with all past members who left the party due to anger or frustration. Some former members felt as if the party was not growing or experiencing the type of succession planning necessary for its continued existence.

Tobagonians, you are a beautiful, strong and resilient people. Fix your own mix, build and energise your economy and do not unite with any other party.

I appeal to the PDP to work with all Tobagonians – even if they did not vote for you – and make your island better and stronger. Leave the UNC where it is please and handle your own stories.

J ALI

via e-mail