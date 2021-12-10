Lydians to spread some cheer

The Lydians perfroming at Queen's Hall. -

The Lydian Singers first Christmas concert in two years, Arise, Shine! is promising to deliver Christmas cheer and inspiration to patrons.

The Lydians supported by First Citizens will deliver perennial classics such as the Hallelujah Chorus, O Holy Night and some favourite parang songs.

In keeping with the Christmas spirit, the show will also emphasise messages to infuse patrons with feelings of love and a sense of optimism in a time when many are struggling in various ways due to the pandemic, said a media release.

The concert takes place at Queen's Hall, St Ann's on December 11 and 12.

Musical director Carl Anthony Hines said "the show is about light and hope and being a beacon for others even when we don’t realise we are exemplars.”

That message is perhaps captured in the song Sing to the Moon by Laura Mvula which urges listeners to not give up, despite their circumstances.

Hines said the song has been a personal balm and one for the choir as well.

“In as much as we are singing to give you all hope, the act of us singing gives us hope. Many of us didn’t think we would ever get to sing together again. Many of us didn’t get the chance to do it again actually. We have dealt with a lot of loss in this period as well,” Hines said in the release.

Arise, Shine! will also put a spotlight on youthful talent in the Caribbean. Many of the songs the choir will perform have been arranged and remounted by young composers and arrangers.

“That is something we have been doing as long as I have known Lydians but definitely since I have been here it is something I have championed. Our concerts are created for this kind of thing and in particular, this Christmas, the reason we are doing that, is because these young composers have written songs that inspire hope and have a sound that can fit us nicely,” Hines said.

Among the young composers who will be featured is Michael Hudlin, also a member of the Lydians. Hudlin will conduct the Lydian Steel and will debut his 2020-commissioned carol Mary’s Song performed by a quartet of steel, voice and piano.

“I’ve been composing since I was 14 and you only ever get your music performed if you put together a show yourself, so having the opportunity where you are commissioned to write a piece, then you recognise that someone is putting value on what you do,” he said in the release.

The Lydian Steel Ensemble, led by steel captain Astra Noel, will also perform three other pieces: D’ Local Something, an original arrangement of calypsoes and soca parang by one of its members Kwesi Moore; The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, re-imagined for pan, a baroque overture and Shostakovich’s Jazz Suite Waltz No 2.

Assistant production manager Kwesi Moore says the ability to stage the show illustrates the message of hope.

“The message and the story in the production is a timely reminder that we share some commonalities and this concert is that message brought to light, in song, in dance, in steel and in a quintessential Trinidadian way,” he said in the release.

He assured all covid19 protocols will be followed and seating will be limited.

The concert begins at 6 pm on December 11 and 5.30 pm on December 12.

Tickets are available at the Queen’s Hall box office.