Kamla: Where is THA's $40b?

KAMLA SPEAKS: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks during debate on a motion that the House condemns Government for its neglect of the economy on Friday in Parliament. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar endorsed the Progressive Democratic Patriot's (PDP) plans for a forensic audit of the accounts of the PNM-run Tobago House of Assembly (THA), as she spoke in the House of Representatives on Friday on an opposition motion chiding the Government's handling of the economy.

Whether it was coincidental or not – coming on the heels of the PDP trouncing the PNM 14-1 in the THA election last Monday – Persad-Bissessar was dressed in black and green, the PDP's colours, as she spoke in the Lower House. Opposition whip David Lee, also sported a bright green tie.

Welcoming the change in administration at the THA brought by last Monday's 14-one election result, Persad-Bissessar said a forensic audit of all THA accounts was now needed due to a lack of THA audited reports for 21 years under the PNM.

"Thank God there's been a change and we can see some transparency coming out of that THA in terms of taxpayers dollars allocated to the THA.

"Let's find out where that $40 billion went over 20 years."

Persad-Bissessar said recent efforts by the Government to remove VAT on some foodstuffs were inadequate. "Do not let it be a Scrooge Christmas. Remove VAT this Christmas season on all food items."

Earlier she complained that since September 2020, out of 45 sittings, only five had been for private members' motions, which should be done once a month.

She said the Opposition had been deprived by the last private motion being six months ago.

Persad-Bissessar said TT had recently faced a historical health and economic crisis, causing business closures and job losses that she dubbed "criminally negligent."

She said despite $5 billion being reportedly budgeted for covid19, TT now some of the world's worse rates of covid19 infection. "We are in a very, very bad way with the economy."

Persad-Bissessar said the Government was decimated the economy, while ignoring warning sighs. "Over 113,000 people lost their jobs," she said, citing June 2020 data and saying more had become unemployed. "Like the rest of the roads in this country, there are potholes in the Road to Recovery, than there is asphalt." She sought protection from the chair from alleged cross talk from Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds. "You cannot shot across the floor. Have some respect for the chair," she shot at Hinds.

"Laventille West (Hinds), you lost! Deal with it! (seemingly referring to the THA results.)"

In April 2016 administrators from the THA appeared before Parliament's Joint Select Committee on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities for an inquiry into the THA’s financial allocation, tourism, transportation and agriculture.