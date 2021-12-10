Free entrance to fans for ICC Under-19 W/Cup matches

In this file photo, (l-r) Ministry of Sport official Gabre Mc Tair, tournament director Fawwaz Baksh, and SporTT chairman Douglas Camacho attend an Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 press conference, on November 25, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. - JEFF K MAYERS

THERE will be free entrance to spectators for the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies, once approvals are granted by the respective governments of the host countries (Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts/Nevis, Guyana and Antigua/Barbuda).

Tournament director Fawwaz Baksh made this disclosure during a virtual media briefing on Thursday.

“All of the matches that we’re going to have would be free to everyone, providing that spectators are allowed,” Baksh said. “While it’s free, you would need a physical ticket. You can get tickets at www.u19cwc.com/tickets.”

The World Cup will take place from January 14 to February 5.

Earlier in the media briefing, Baksh touched on the issue regarding fan attendance at matches, particularly in Trinidad. The venues for matches in Trinidad are the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

“We would love to have full (stadia), but we have to recognise that safety is the most important thing right now,” he said. “We would consult with the Ministry of Health in Trinidad and Tobago, to come up with a number that would be safe for everybody.”

Asked if the fans must be fully vaccinated, Baksh replied, “We wouldn’t go against what the protocols are for every respective country. If Trinidad and Tobago’s policy is that everyone should be vaccinated, we would go with that. We wouldn’t impose anything that is less than what the country needs.”

There have been travel restrictions, for a number of countries (including TT) for travellers from South Africa and Zimbabwe, due to the omicron variant. Both South Africa and Zimbabwe will participate in the Under-19 World Cup.

Baksh said, “We’ve started discussions with the governments in each one of the host countries, including Trinidad and Tobago. It’s a concern for the ICC, but Cricket West Indies have hosted tournaments in the covid environment since 2020.

“We’re working to ensure the tournament stays in schedule. I’m confident we’ll be able to overcome any challenges and have a successful tournament.”

A virtual promotional campaign launch is set to take place on Friday. Top soca artiste Aaron ‘Voice’ St Louis will be the featured voice behind the jingle, according to Baksh.

“The (advertisements) will feature (West Indies fast bowler) Jayden Seales. We expect some exciting assets to be rolled out, via Cricket West Indies’ social media page, (with) influencers and just a barrage of radio promotions coming out of this.”