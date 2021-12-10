Environmentally sustainable economies require a 'just transition'

According to the Oxford Learner's Dictionary, "transition" means "the process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another." And one type of transition happening in Trinidad and Tobago and other countries around the world is economies moving away from industries with high carbon emissions to more environmentally sustainable industries. It is a known as a “just transition.”

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development says a just transition "seeks to ensure that the substantial benefits of a green economy transition are shared widely, while also supporting those who stand to lose economically – be they countries, regions, industries, communities, workers or consumers".

But before we dive further into the just transition process, let us outline what a green economy looks like. A green economy is defined as low carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive.

In a green economy, growth in employment and income are driven by public and private investment into such economic activities, infrastructure and assets that allow reduced carbon emissions and pollution, enhanced energy and resource efficiency, and prevention of the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem services (United Nations Environment Programme).

But countries cannot just "go green" and move full steam ahead with implementing climate change mitigation measures and climate change-related policies without considering the people and livelihoods involved in industries with high carbon emissions. And this consideration is especially important for oil and gas-dependent economies like Trinidad and Tobago. This is where the just transition process comes in.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change technical paper --- Just Transition of the Workforce, and the Creation of Decent Work and Quality Jobs --- stated that "as climate concerns have risen to unprecedented prominence, urgent social and economic challenges remain unresolved."

"Securing adequate and decent employment for all jobseekers remains one of the biggest such challenges, and this requires, first and foremost, the creation of an enabling environment for sustainable enterprises to prosper and create jobs."

The paper also states that policymakers "must smooth the edges of this transformation by developing just transition policies for affected workers, enterprises and their communities."

The International Labour Office (permanent secretary of the International Labour Organization) in a Skills for Employment Policy Brief --- Skills for a Greener Future: Challenges and enabling factors to achieve a just transition --- stated that action to combat climate change and environmental degradation can potentially create millions of jobs but "the essential process of transition to a green economy may disrupt labour markets and will require reskilling and upskilling of workers to reduce the risk of rising unemployment, poverty and inequality."

The International Labour Office that stressed massive investments need to be made in skilling and upskilling to achieve targets set by the 2015 Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals beyond 2030.

The Paris Agreement, of which TT is a signatory, stated in its preamble that Parties should "take into account the imperatives of just transition, in accordance with nationally defined development priorities."

To learn about Trinidad and Tobago's efforts to transition from oil and gas to more environmentally-sustainable industries you can click the link here. https://youtu.be/AHctReBhFQk