Dil-E-Nadan cops best band award from Chutneymusic.com

Vicadi Singh’s Never Gonna Leave has copped the song of the year title in the Chutneymusic.com awards which was announced recently. Singh was also the top male performer of the year while Vanita Willie got the nod for top female performer of the year, said a media release from Chutneymusic.com.

The best band honours went to Dil-E-Nadan.

Boodram Holass will be inducted into the Chutneymusic.com Hall of Fame and will receive a small cash token, the release said.

The full list of awardees are:

Song of the Year: Vicadi Singh – Never Gonna Leave

Top Male Performer: Vicadi Singh

Top Female Performer: Vanita Willie

Best New Artist: Camille Ranjitsingh

Breakthrough Artist: Tony Cuttz

Best Producer: Big Rich

Best DJ: DJ Satish

Best Videographer: Shane SR Digital

Best Dance Group: Khalnayak

Best Band: Dil-E-Nadan