Dil-E-Nadan cops best band award from Chutneymusic.com
Vicadi Singh’s Never Gonna Leave has copped the song of the year title in the Chutneymusic.com awards which was announced recently. Singh was also the top male performer of the year while Vanita Willie got the nod for top female performer of the year, said a media release from Chutneymusic.com.
The best band honours went to Dil-E-Nadan.
Boodram Holass will be inducted into the Chutneymusic.com Hall of Fame and will receive a small cash token, the release said.
The full list of awardees are:
Song of the Year: Vicadi Singh – Never Gonna Leave
Top Male Performer: Vicadi Singh
Top Female Performer: Vanita Willie
Best New Artist: Camille Ranjitsingh
Breakthrough Artist: Tony Cuttz
Best Producer: Big Rich
Best DJ: DJ Satish
Best Videographer: Shane SR Digital
Best Dance Group: Khalnayak
Best Band: Dil-E-Nadan
