Chaguanas man, 42, on gun-related charges

- TTPS

A 42-year-old man was expected to face a Chaguanas magistrate on Friday charged with five gun-related offences. including shooting a man in the buttocks.

Clevon Goodridge, 42, of First Street, Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas, is alleged to have committed the offences on November 24 at around 2.14 pm.

The victim was sitting in his parked car on Old Southern Main Road in Chaguanas near a gas station.

A police release said a white Nissan AD wagon pulled alongside his car, and a male occupant pointed a gun at him and fired several times,.

The victim jumped through the passenger-side window in an attempt to escape. He ran a short distance away and felt a burning sensation in his right buttock.

The gunman then drove off.

Police said the injured man drove himself to the Chaguanas police station and they took him to the Chaguanas health facility.

On Thursday, acting Cpl Ramdeo charged Goodridge with wounding with intent, having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Chaguanas CID police investigated, which led to the arrest and charges.