Campbell-Smith siblings set for Casely International tennis tourney

National-sibling team (L-R) Rukha, Abba, Em-Miryam and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith at the USTA Little Mo Tennis tourney in Florida. - Courtesy TennisTT

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s Abba Campbell-Smith won the girls’ Under-10 singles consolation finals at the US Tennis Association’s Little Mo International Tennis Tournament which concluded in Florida, United States on Wednesday.

At the Palm Beach Gardens Tennis and Pickleball Center, Campbell-Smith defeated her opponent in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

She was the only one of four national players to secure an accolade at the tourney as her three siblings Yeshowah, Em-Miryam and Rukha were all ousted in their respective divisions.

Abba was also eliminated in the girls’ doubles and mixed doubles semi-finals. Similarly, Em-Miryam made it to the mixed doubles semi-finals while Rukha was ousted in the girls Under-8 semi-finals.

A statement issued by the Tennis Association of TT on Wednesday highlighted the efforts of the quartet.

“The Campbell-Smith siblings continue to immerse themselves in tennis competition and the association looks forward to witnessing the manifestation of their hard work in the near future,” it read.

They were also privy to meet legendary tennis player Venus Williams and US number one ranked male Reily Opeka at the tournament.

Additionally, the quartet will visit a couple academies in the US for some intense training. They include the Rick Macci and Gerald Loglo tennis academies.

The national team now shifts focus to the Casely International Tennis Tournament which serves off this weekend in Florida. They then compete at the Orange Bowl Tennis Tournament in Miami.

In 2006, the Maureen Connolly-Brinker Foundation created “Little Mo” international tournaments for USA players to experience different styles of play and meet others from various countries and cultures from around the world.

The late Connolly-Brinker is a former American tennis player who won nine major singles titles in the early 1950s. In 1953, she became the first woman to win a Grand Slam event.