CAL awarded APEX four-star major airline rating

Caribbean Airlines -

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has been rated a "Four Star Major Airline" by its passengers, in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) recently-released official airline ratings for 2022.

APEX, a global non-profit organisation, designed the airline ratings system using customers' votes worldwide, with categories of five-star global airlines; five-star major airlines; five-star regional airlines; four-star global airlines; four-star regional airlines; and four-star low-cost carriers.

CAL issued a statement after the ratings were released.

"(The four-star status) reinforces (CAL's) place as a world-class carrier, committed to providing an enhanced customer experience, excellent service standards and quality products."

CAL CEO Garvin Medera also said of the achievement, "We are extremely happy to know that our passengers have given us such favourable ratings. They are at the centre of all we do at the airline.

"This award is motivating and an affirmation that the focus and effort to enhance the travel experience, is appreciated by our valued customers. As the number one regional air carrier we remain committed to keeping our customers satisfied."

The ratings are recorded based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt from Concur, a travel-organising app.

For this year's awards, nearly a million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX ratings were independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

CAL was also awarded platinum certification by APEX Health Safety, in March, "for its efforts in ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitisation for its customers’ health and wellness when travelling," the statement read.

"This airline is the first regional carrier to be awarded the certification which was granted following a comprehensive month-long audit of the airline’s covid19 protocols."