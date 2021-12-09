West Indies Women cricketers to head home after covid19 delay

West Indies Women celebrate a wicket during their first World Cup qualifying match against Ireland, in Harare, Zimbabwe, on November 23, 2021. - via CWI Media

THE WEST Indies Women cricket team will leave Oman on Friday for the Caribbean, after quarantining for 11 days.

The team, captained by Stafanie Taylor and coached by Courtney Walsh, have been in Oman, waiting to find out when they would return to the Caribbean, following the cancellation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe on November 27.

The tournament was called off following the outbreak of the new covid19 variant, omicron, in southern Africa. Since that scenario unfolded, the West Indies Women’s team has been in Oman waiting to find out when they would return to the Caribbean.

The team includes a pair of Trinidad and Tobago players, the experienced Anisa Mohammed and fellow off-spinner Karishma Ramharack.

Travel restrictions, bans and flight cancellations have forced a conundrum for the ICC, which is responsible to get the team home. As a result, the WI contingent has had to spend the last week in quarantine in the Gulf state of Oman.