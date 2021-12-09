UNC: Tobago result is a rejection of PM Rowley

UNC PRO Kirk Meighoo

THE UNC said the PDP's 14-to-one defeat of the PNM in Monday's Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election was a rejection of the Prime Minister, so now Dr Rowley must resign and call a fresh general election in Trinidad and Tobago.

UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo on Thursday issued a statement, The PNM is now a minority party in TT: Call elections now.

"Now that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has released its preliminary results in Tobago as a 14-to-one greenwash, we see that both of the islands of Trinidad and Tobago have rejected the PNM completely."

Meighoo urged Rowley to call a general election to confirm his "political illegitimacy."

The statement viewed the election results as a historic turning point in TT's political history.

"It was brought about by Tobago's profound rejection of Keith Rowley's dictatorship, bullying, greed and incompetence."

Meighoo said Tobago had voted 14-one against the PNM's alleged corruption, nepotism, State capture, destruction of the private sector, and lack of opportunities for young people.

He said the PNM's State capture was shown by 65 per cent Tobagonians being employed in the PNM-controlled THA.

Meighoo claimed the election had fallout for the island's two PNM MPs – Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe who is Sport Minister and Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy who handles gender affairs as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

"This raises questions about the legitimacy of the two PNM MPs in Parliament, particularly after Shamfa Cudjoe’s disrespectful tantrum shouting that nobody lived in the rural countryside of Tobago. These MPs clearly have now lost any legitimacy that they may have once had."

Meighoo questioned the PNM's advertising campaign for the THA polls. He claimed the PNM spent millions of dollars on political ads in Trinidad media "who did not even properly cover the issues in the THA elections."

He added, "Yet Tobagonians rejected them completely. Even Rowley's own home constituency of Mason Hall politically ran him out."

Meighoo queried the role of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC.)

"It is notable that the only seat that the PNM won in Tobago was one of the new ones carved out by the EBC. This raises several questions about Rowley’s political interference, added on to many others, that the EBC still needs to answer."

Meighoo questioned Rowley's political legitimacy/relevance.

"If Keith Rowley cannot win in Tobago, what use is he to the PNM? Imagine that under its first Tobagonian leader, the PNM lost its 20-year hold on Tobago. That points to the deep disdain and disapproval that the people of both Trinidad and Tobago have of Prime Minister Keith Rowley."

The statement urged Rowley to resign as PNM leader, alleging many in his party have made that call.

"Rowley must also step down as Prime Minister of TT and call fresh elections.

"The dramatic manner in which the PNM was taken down in Tobago is a complete repudiation of the PNM policy and mode of governance."

Saying Trinidad was plagued by the same problems as Tobago, Meighoo said, "The PNM are a minority party and nobody wants them here."