Tobagonians begin to seize their destiny

PDP supporters celebrate victory in the THA election in Roxborough. - David Reid

THE EDITOR: In November 2019, Newsday took a huge risk and kindly published a letter, under the heading "Tobago will surprise us," in which I wrote what was foretold for Tobago, including the coming of a separate monetary currency.

One more piece of the puzzle fell into place when the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) "greenwashed" the People's National Movement (PNM) in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections by 14 seats to one.

The delicious irony in the result was that the PDP won the three new seats which the PNM thought would have swung the election in its favour.

It is said the PNM spent between $20 million to $30 million in radio and television advertising for the THA elections.

The majority of the PNM's television advertising was extremely negative and nasty and turned off many people, not only in Tobago but also in Trinidad.

The people of Tobago, especially the young people, have spoken with a very strong and clear voice. They have shown that scaremongering and mamaguism will not work.

Tobagonians have started to seize their destiny.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope