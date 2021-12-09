Prince Saj and King Calie in Magnum Top Performa final

Prince Saj performs in the semi-final of the Magnum Top Performa competition. He will challenge King Calie for the top spot on December 9. -

After 13 weeks of intense lyrical battles, Prince Saj has secured a win in the second semi-final two and will join King Calie in the final for the Magnum Top Performa crown.

Prince Saj, a Christian artiste, believes that anything is possible through God and said his faith secured his win. “The competition has been great for me, I am overwhelmed by the support that I have been getting from various persons all over the world, so I can’t complain. The key to success is to always pray, all things are possible with Christ so I know I would win– Fully Jesus,” he said in a media release.

Semi-final runner-up Jase Scott, who hails from St Ann's, said he is hopeful and excited for what’s to come next in his career.

“It’s been exciting you know – whole heap of excitement still because it is a competition, and it has been very nerve-wracking but at the same time we are in it to win. I still feel great though it was a lot of hard work and sleepless nights involved. But I feel good about the whole thing because it’s a good platform."

On December 9, King Calie and Prince Saj will go head-to-head for the top spot. The finals can be viewed on TVJ at 9 pm and at 9.30 pm on Magnum’s Instagram page @magnumtonicwine.

Voting then begins on the day at 6 pm on www.Magnumhub.tv and closes December 14 at 11.59 pm. The winner will be announced on December 15 on Magnum Tonic Wine’s Instagram, @magnumtonicwine.

The Top Performa will win $1,000,000 and a music video and song produced by Romeich. The second place will earn $300,000 and a feature on a compilation rhythm from Romeich. The semi-final runners-up will receive $100,000 each.