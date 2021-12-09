Police find guns, ammo, ganja in Morvant

-

North Eastern Division (NED) polic found two guns and a magazine with ten rounds of ammunition hidden in some bushes on Thursday in an anti-crime exercise, Operation Suppression, in the Morvant district. Police targeted Sawmill Avenue, Small Street, and Garrick Street.

They also found several camouflage kits and 30 grammes of marijuana.

The operation started around 4 am and ended at 9 am.

Police said the serial number of one of the guns, a chrome and black revolver, was filed off. The other gun was a silver and black 9mm Ruger pistol (serial number 30622225) with a magazine and ten rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman and Insp Bharath led the exercise, which acting Sgts Martin and Quashie co-ordinated. Cpl Daniel, acting Cpls Duncan, Ramkissoon and George supervised the exercise, which included members of the NED Task Force, Morvant CID, NED Gang Unit, NED CSI, Coastal Patrol Unit, CID Patrol staff, NED Traffic staff, K9Q Unit and the Air Support Unit.

Police searched several homes and arrested several people for shooting and robbery offences.

Investigations are ongoing.