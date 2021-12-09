People, let us find love this season

THE EDITOR: We are in that month of celebration in which people all around the world will be celebrating the Christmas season. I often say the build-up to Christmas Day is the most exciting part of the season – and not just for children.

One of the things that stand out for me is the extra effort by many people to reach out with kindness and love towards others. After all, this is at the heart of Christmas, God extending His love to the world by sending His Son to save us.

Our country is at this time going through a rough period with the covid19 pandemic and a stressed economy. This is made worst with the recent upsurge in crime, particularly murders. There is too much hate, anger and bitterness among us. This too is not helping us to move forward as a country.

People of TT, we must be strong and rise above all that is pulling us down. Let us put aside all our petty differences, the things that so divide us, and love again. Allow the spirit of the season to become a reality, for it is easier and more profitable to love than hate.

A line from a song that was popular decades ago went like this: “What the world need now is love, sweet love.” This is probably more relevant today. That is certainly what we need now in our country.

This love must be demonstrated to each other by our words and deeds. Let it begin with our leaders as they deal with each other despite of party affiliation. When citizens see this they can be influenced to do the same.

Today is a new day, people, let us love again, restoring peace and harmony in our blessed land. We can make it if we try – one people, one nation working together for the betterment of TT.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail