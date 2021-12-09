Mon Repos cops hold Morvant man with guns
A 32-year-old Morvant fabricator is expected to face a San Fernando magistrate on Friday charged with having three shotguns for the purpose of trafficking.
Based on a tip-off, at around 7. 30pm on Wednesday, PCs Tambie, Deena and Sanchez of the Mon Repos police station went to the Solomon Hochoy Highway while on mobile patrol.
A police report said the officers intercepted a B14 silver car driven by the suspect on the northbound lane of the highway near the Marabella overpass.
In the trunk, they found three shotguns in a garbage bag wrapped with masking tape. Police immediately arrested the driver. who lives at Oliver Street, Morvant.
PC Deena was expected to charge him on Thursday.
