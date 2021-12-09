Josue de La Maza on operating in pandemic: 'Staff, customers, environment Nestle's priority'

Josue De La Maza, Nestle head of market for the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean, receives the TTMA 2020 manufacturer of the year large award for Nestle Trinidad at association's awards dinner, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on December 1. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Nestle, like most major international corporations, had to review its strategy on how to operate thorough the covid19 pandemic ensuring, at the same time, staff safety, product supplies and food security.

“Nestle too, had hiccups. At the beginning of the pandemic, it was a major concern, and it still is. We have been working hard to maintain our output for the customers," its new head of market for the Anglo-Dutch Caribbean region Josue De La Maza told Business Day. (The Anglo-Dutch Caribbean region covers operations in Trinidad, Jamaica and distribution in 19 Caribbean territories.)

The Switzerland-based food and beverage group, which has operated in Trinidad for 107 years, remained committed to working with stakeholders to enhance and promote sustainability, he assured.

The pandemic put pressure on its areas of operations, as it imports some raw materials for its production, and as many other sectors it too was hit with shipping, freight, and other import challenges.

The efforts by all levels of staff, De La Maza said, was critical to its survival and Nestle’s priority continued to be taking care of its staff for its successful operations.

“We are very proud of the team who worked hard in a pandemic. I feel very happy and proud of all the different units’ commitments. Our priority remains our people and things have been put in place to protect them in the factories, in the distribution centres, in the streets with sales and at the head office. We have a lot of protocols to ensure that safety is met.”

De La Maza said he intended to continue the work of his predecessor, which was in line with the company’s overall mission and vision in areas such as green sustainability and good corporate social responsibility. He said the company has a global green roadmap to attain net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, which each Nestle branch was working towards.

“We have a lot of different objectives for different stations from packaging to recycling to reusability. We have switched our fleet to lower emissions, improving packaging, reducing food loss and waste, and promoting sustainable consumption.”

In addition, he said the company took its corporate social responsibility seriously and it has ramped up efforts to lend assistance in many areas that were hit hard by the pandemic, as well as working with its corporate partners in the region.

“We are looking towards making agriculture more sustainable especially in dairy sector. The volumes of milk in Trinidad and Tobago have decreasing over the years and there is need for us to invest more in feed, transportation, grass planting, corn, veterinary services, and artificial insemination.

“We have robust programme and are working with the local agencies, but we need to work harder and while there are many different factors involved, we have not improved local production.”

De La Maza said the company has a focused agenda for milk production locally, where it gets most of its milk, and for Jamaica where milk purchases were also made.

“The company has recently done study with the farmers to find out what is going on, what are the key factors that need attending to and how it can be fixed. We also import milk from other countries but what is important is to maintain the input of local milk for production and we are working towards that.”

He added that the company was also heavily interested and has invested in creating jobs for locals, graduates through its internships programme and women empowerment.

“There is a good level of education in TT and in the Caribbean and the universities are doing a good job. We have interns in quite a few areas — finance, marketing, in the factory, and we also hire recently graduated students into our workforce. I am a product of having been in a training programme.”

TT possessed a lot of local talent, De La Maza said, which Nestle welcomed into its other branches around the world as expats.

In picking up his new role, Nestle Trinidad captured the TT Manufacturers’ Association’s (TTMA) manufacturer of the year large 2020 award. De La Maza said it was a team effort for the successful outcomes during a pandemic which has disrupted so many lives and businesses.

This is not the first time he has visited TT or the region. The landscape of the country makes it easy to enjoy his hobbies and spend time with his family. De La Maza said they intended to take full advantage of it because he did not know how long his assignment will be.

“I came to TT about 20 years ago and I have very fond memories of that visit. I am looking forward to going down (the) islands because I heard that it is a great experience. There are so many interesting things like the ‘oil pool’ (pitch lake), and other natural wonders. I heard Tobago is wonderful.

“I like reading, exercising and yoga and look for to living here. The outdoors is beautiful, the weather is great, and I like walking outside. I like the culture; it is very interesting and diverse with many religions and types of foods. I am very much look forward to the experience here and the Caribbean as well.”

When it came to food, he isn’t shy and welcomed the hot and spicy foods that can be found just about anywhere. Doubles was one such delicacy De La Maza has found delightful.

“I’m Mexican and spicy and lemony flavours are what we like. The Trini food is very interesting because it uses a lot of flavours. Like doubles which has lots of sauces like tamarind and coconut and the way its mixed with different things.”

De La Maza's journey at Nestle

Josue De La Maza joined Nestle in 1995 and has worked with the company for almost 25 years in various roles such as business and commercial positions in Switzerland, head or marketing and corporate communications in Argentina, head of the dairy business unit and commercial vice president for Central America based in Panama, vice president for sales in Mexico and head of global sales and e-commerce for Nestle worldwide. He replaced Patrico Torres in September having served in the company’s Brazil office as country manager for the infant nutrition division and vice president of corporate sales.

Nestle Trinidad is in Valsayn and produces as wide range of products such as baby food; bottled water; cereals; chocolate and confectionery; coffee; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods; dairy; drinks, ice cream; pet food among others. It started producing dairy products in 1962 and juices since 1976 in TT.

Nestle was founded in 1867 by German-born pharmacist Henri Nestle in Vevey, Switzerland which was later sold. There was stiff rivalry with its competitor Anglo-Swiss, established by US brothers Charles and George Page. After the death of George, the companies merged and evolved to what it is today.