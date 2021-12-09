Human Rights Day 2021 - Equality and uniqueness

HUMAN RIGHTS Day is observed annually on December 10 (Thuesday). On this day in 1948 the United Nations General Assembly ratified the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a groundbreaking global agreement proclaiming that all human beings have inalienable rights regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The theme of this year’s Human Rights Day is “Equality – Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights.” No one “earns” human rights; everyone is born with their rights intact and unless we recognise the uniqueness of each individual there can be no human rights. True equality is impossible because everyone is unique. Their uniqueness is a great quality of being human and it therefore makes equality a great goal of human rights.

During this postmodern period there is a great need for a symphony of humanism. Presently, the protection of ecology, development of economics and evolution of consciousness depend on human rights and only through these ideals can a common future or sustainable development be achieved. We now have to take a quantum leap in instructing the new generation to not only live but also to make a valuable and happy life on this Earth through human rights.

Human rights encompass many ideals including the right to life, freedom from torture and inhumanity, equal justice or treatment before the law, privacy, asylum or protection, marriage and family life, freedom of thought, opinion and expression, working in favourable conditions, education and social services.

Over time the idea and ideals of human rights have been propagated by many great personalities:

Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi's influential ideas strengthened the adoption of the UN charter. His central, significant concepts including

satyagraha, education, unity and truth served as the basis for the ideals of human rights and multilateralism, truth and unity. In solidarity for human rights, Gandhiji advocated service to community as service to God and that love, universal brotherhood, freedom, justice and equality should be entitled to all peoples.

Albert Einstein

Einstein had no doubt that Gandhi's strategies and his personal example for human rights would definitely inspire men all over the world for many generations. He himself experienced anti-Semitism as a Jew in Germany, and when he escaped to America he showed great sympathy for those who were oppressed at that time. Einstein became very entrenched in America’s civil rights movement where he helped fight the injustices he witnessed and advocated for universal liberation.

Nelson Mandela

Mandela was one of the world’s foremost advocates for human rights. In terms of adopting human rights, Mandela stated, “Thus shall we live, because we will have created a society which recognises that all people are born equal, with each entitled in equal measure to life, liberty, prosperity, human rights and good governance.”

After his 27 years in prison, a freed Mandela sought to end apartheid in South Africa. He became one of the most distinguishable human rights symbols of the 20th century, whose dedication to people’s liberties has inspired human rights advocates throughout the world.

Buddhism, Confucianism

In Buddhism human duties and human rights are sacred and complementary, where one’s duty corresponds to the entitlements or rights of others. Buddhism endorses the universal declaration of human rights and the articles are in harmony and cohesion with Buddhist teachings. Buddhists believe that there is no fundamental difference between any human. Every individual is valued and should be treated equally because we all have “Buddha nature,” or the ability and dignity to become enlightened human beings.

Confucianism also refers to the importance of having good moral character that positively affects the cosmic “harmony.” In Confucianism human rights are defined as “freedom for” participation in the totality of human relationships. Human rights are therefore associated with human duties.

Vedic thought

Philosophers of the Vedic period believed that human rights encompassed man's inherent dignity, worthy of the receipt of respect and protection. Hymns in Vedic literature resonate with the UDHR. One example includes the Vedas prayer

sarve bhavantu sukhinah – meaning everybody should be happy and healthy in a blissful state as in Ram Raj.

Islam

In Islam, the Prophet Muhammad denounced the base actions that were prevalent among the Arabs of his time. Muhammad is credited with Medina’s Constitution in 622 AD that encompassed varying cultures all within one community. In this respect, Muhammad launched a human rights movement that was innovative for that time period. Human rights in Islam are firmly rooted in the belief that God, and God alone, is the lawgiver and the source of all human rights.

Christianity

The golden rule “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” ideally portrays the tenet of human rights in Christianity. Freedom, equality and dignity are bestowed on all by virtue of being human and made in God’s image. These rights are not earned but divinely ordained. Understanding of freedom is not individualised licence but the freedom to love and serve God and others. All humans are made in the image and likeness of God, and therefore everyone deserves to be treated fairly and equally.

Live, love, laugh

The goal of human rights is to ensure humanity’s happiness. Happy people will not hurt, torture or kill anyone else. Wealth, health and consciousness through education are necessary in order for happiness to be achieved. Living, loving and laughing are fundamental with the motto of being a good human and guaranteeing a humane humanity.

I pray on this Human Rights Day for all human beings to achieve happiness and blissfulness in their lives. If we can make humanity happy, there is not going to be any third world war. There will only be peace and prosperity throughout the world.

Swami Brahma Swarupananda is the peethadish/founder of Brahma Vidya Peetham International