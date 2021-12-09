First Citizens launches new website

THE FIRST CITIZENS Group recently launched its new customer website. The update includes improved navigation, functionality, and easy access to investor information, products and services, and other relevant updates.

In a statement, First Citizens said the upgrade to the website was in keeping with its commitment to provide its customers with a superior and seamless digital banking experience.

The new design features the group’s signature brand elements, and the new site offers ultra-modern features, including automatic orientation to one’s device, IP Geolocation configuration that serves content to users based on their country, and integration with all First Citizens social media platforms.

Other features available for personal and business clients include web chat which facilitates easy communication with customer care representatives and a news and notices tab where customers can keep up to date with the group's activity. The website also has a number of wealth-management tools including a retirement calculator.

Speaking about the group’s accomplishment, group deputy CEO – business generation Jason Julien said, “We are excited to offer clients, no matter where they may reside,a single access point to our extensive suite of products and services, through our redesigned and upgraded online platform that is both customer-centric and available on all devices be it mobile, tablet, laptop or PC.”

The website’s innovative and convenient features are easy to navigate, and include a digital banking hub, access to several routine banking services including applications for credit cards, loans and account-opening appointments, and the standard login access to its online banking platform.

Customers can visit www.firstcitizensgroup.com to explore and experience all the upgraded site has to offer.