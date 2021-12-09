Equal Opportunity Commission marks World Human Rights Day

Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) - EOC

The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) has called on the country to reflect on the direction it is headed in relation to human rights.

The call came in a statement by EOC manager of corporate communications Shelly Dolabaille on December 9, commemorating UN World Human Rights Day on December 10. The commission said it is an opportune time to consider how far the country and the world have come in realising the declaration’s promise in light of covid19.

Chairman Ian Roach said, “As a nation, we must be honest with ourselves and where our issues lie. We have the newest form of discrimination and stigmatisation threatening to scar our nation so deeply that we have to question whether or not we would be able to heal from it. I am of course referencing the vaccinated vs unvaccinated divide. We should not let this decision drive a wedge into our families, communities and our nation.”

Instead, he said, “Let us live mindfully and be deliberately aware of how our actions might intentionally or unintentionally affect others. We must all live together during and after this pandemic.”

The statement said although the act does not cover vaccination discrimination, if someone who is unable to take the vaccine because of a reason covered by the act, such as a disability, is discriminated against, that person can make a complaint to the EOC for investigation.

The statement said the ability to enjoy human rights is guided by individual respect for those same rights. With the expectation that human rights are respected comes with the responsibility that one must also respect the rights of others.

This year marks the 60th celebration of UN World Human Rights Day. The theme this year is “Equality – Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights.”

The EOC is guided by the Equal Opportunity Act of 2000, which seeks to prevent, eliminate and discourage acts of discrimination in relation to race, gender, religion, disability, origin, including geographical origin, ethnicity and marital status, or by victimisation in employment, education, provision of accommodation, provision of goods and services and acts of offensive behaviour. It recognises the importance of removing all barriers to the free flow of resources of talent, opportunities and aspirations.

The EOC encourages people to speak up and seek help when they experience discrimination. It said it will investigate and pacify instances of discrimination reported to it.