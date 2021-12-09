Covid19 forces swimmer Ornella Walker to withdraw from Worlds

National swimmer Ornella Walker has withdrawn from the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships after testing positive for covid19.

A statement issued by the Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) on Thursday said, “Walker is the only athlete who had to withdraw from the championship due to the virus as the team prepares for travel amidst the pandemic.”

This means that Trinidad and Tobago’s athlete contingent now comprises two-time Olympian Dylan Carter, Tokyo Olympic swimmer Cherelle Thompson and junior Nikoli Blackman. They are joined by team officials Stephen Mendoza and Dexter Browne. The team departs on Saturday.

Like Blackman, Walker recently returned to TT after participating in the first-ever Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia. After their performances in South America, the pair was selected to join seniors Carter and Thompson for the World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The trio will compete in the respective men and women individual freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley events.

The FINA World Swimming Championships will be held over six days, with heats in the morning sessions and the semi-finals and finals in the evening sessions. Competition splashed off on Sunday and concludes on December 21.

Walker’s withdrawal comes on the heels of TT’s beach volleyball team pulling out of the Under-21 World Championships in Phuket, Thailand after a member of the national delegation also tested positive for covid19.

The team was scheduled to travel to Thailand on Thursday but after the covid19 case was confirmed last Friday, the TT Volleyball Federation (TTVF) decided to withdraw participation.

The fraternity said they considered sending a smaller contingent but there would be a lingering risk of more members testing positive before travelling.

The TTVF said its decision to withdraw was tough, but necessary to safeguard the other delegation members and minimise costs.