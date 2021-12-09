Chairman Callender resigns from PNM Tobago Council, asks other members to follow

Stanford Callender -

DAYS after Monday's 14-to-one trouncing of the PNM by the fledgling PDP in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, former Tobago West MP Stanford Callender on Wednesday resigned as chairman of the Tobago Island Council, as disclosed in a PNM statement from PNM PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing on Thursday.

In his resignation letter to council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine he said all other executive members should also resign.

"After serious consideration and some introspection and given the outcome of the recent THA elections, I have decided to tender my resignation as chairman of the Tobago Council of the PNM with immediate effect. My decision is to give the party an opportunity to restructure and re-engineer itself going forward.

"It is also my hope that the executive of the council will do the same."

His letter went on to say it had been a pleasure to work along former THA chief secretary Kelvin Charles and Davidson-Celestine as political leaders in Tobago and all party colleagues.

Newsday asked Callender if his resignation might suggest blame was attached to him for Monday's defeat.

He replied, "I have no blame to attach. The party has lost the election."

Newsday pressed on why he resigned if not blameworthy.

He replied, "I have assessed the situation. We have lost the election. As chairman, this is collective responsibility. I have decided to resign with immediate effect."

Newsday asked if anyone else should resign. He replied, "You will see everything spelt out in my letter."

Asked if Davidson-Celestine should resign, he replied, "I have no comment to make. The decision will be hers."

The PNM statement announcing Callender's resignation detailed his political career and paid tribute to him.

It acknowledged receiving his letter of resignation effective as of Wednesday, to let the party restructure and re-engineer itself.

"The very distinguished and venerable Stanford Callender served the people of Tobago, the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and the PNM for over 35 years."

The party said Callender was a temporary opposition senator (1987-1990) and then a government senator (1992-1995), and was elected Tobago West MP in 2001, 2002 and 2007, serving as minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister from 2001-2010. The statement said Callender was instrumental in the development of the Tobago Island Council.

"Mr Callender's commitment to the PNM is immeasurable."

The statement praised him for working closely with Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe and for THA chief secretaries Orville London, Charles and Davidson-Celestine.

The party said, "Widely regarded as a trusted elder, many in the PNM frequently sought Mr Callender's wisdom and counsel."

Viewing him as "humble, dedicated, focused and rational," Lezama-Lee Sing's statement said, "I extend my sincerest gratitude to Mr Callender for his decades of yeoman service to party and to country and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."