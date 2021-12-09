Be careful, you may get what you asked for

THE EDITOR: Closely following letters of congratulation for the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and its overwhelming victory in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections must come words of caution. Be careful what you ask for.

Now that you have gotten it be careful of biting off more than you can chew. I am no economist, just an armchair analyst always intrigued by the political machinations in this special little democracy named TT.

It is my usual unsolicited, unpaid, personal view that all of the dreams of the PDP will not be as easily realised as this first political victory. In this modern world, size of the country matters. Those 60,000 people are just that and no more.

Full autonomy is easy for the THA, if still remaining with Trinidad. Nothing happens without money and time. The continuing covid19 pandemic may have already permanently moved the political goalposts for achieving many economic things. A most sobering thought.

Tobagonians will have to meet and greet with many strangers in order to do business. Investors must see sufficient people to drive their investments. Tobago is too small to go it alone. A few thousand extra people will have to live in Tobago.

I looked at the lovely photos of the scenery of Tobago. So clean and beautiful. Then it occurred to me: where are the many billboards that are dotted all over Trinidad's highways and byways showing a world of advertising and real life happening?

It will not be easy changing a large beautiful holiday village into a thriving entity. Where will the initial staff, builders and clientele come from, if not Trinidad?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin