A patient, caring employee at FCB

THE EDITOR: This letter serves to send my appreciation and thanks to a member of staff at First Citizens Bank (High Street branch). Her name is Karen. I did not get her last name.

My attempts to get a representative of the bank to answer the telephone was met with waits of over 45 minutes before my patience ran out. I even visited my branch and encountered a line of 50 plus people and after one hour only five people were admitted to the branch. All I needed was a bank statement for personal business. I left in disgust.

I called several other branches and finally got through to Karen at the High Street branch. She listened to my concerns about the horrible service and offered to assist. I was to go to that branch the next day and ask for her.

When I got there I saw and interacted with a very patient and caring individual who was extremely busy dealing with customers and addressing their concerns. She finally got to me and advised me to wait for the statement, which was provided.

Her professionalism, patience and understanding are a true reflection of what customer service is about and she is destined for a managerial position. She is the only reason that my account is still at FCB. I hope the bank sees this letter and notes the gem of an employee that it has in its employ.

DAVID MARTIN

Gulf View