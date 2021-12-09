304,200 Pfizer doses arrive in Trinidad and Tobago

Lan Parasram, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, U.S. Embassy Chargé dAffaires Shante Moore, and CARPHA Executive Director Dr Joy St. John. -

The first of two shipments of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine being donated to Trinidad and Tobago by the US arrived at Piarco Airport shortly after noon on Thursday.

The shipment contained 304,200 doses of the vaccine. It represents the second tranche out of 907,920 that the US is donating.

Present to meet the donation at the airport were CMO Dr Roshan Parasram, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, U.S. Embassy chargé d’affaires Shante Moore, and Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) executive director Dr Joy St. John.

TT received an initial donation of 305,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in August.

A second shipment is scheduled for Friday morning.

In a statement on Wednesday, Browne thanked the Government of the US for "this generous donation, which is the result of sustained dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiations involving the Government of US, the Government of TT, other Caricom member states, the Caricom Secretariat, CARPHA and Pfizer.”

The statement said the Prime Minister, while he was chairman of Caricom, initiated and led the effort to acquire vaccines on behalf of TT and Caricom, and since then, the Government of TT has continued to acquire WHO-approved covid19 vaccines. The Ministry of Health will use these vaccines in its national rollout.