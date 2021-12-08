What the PDP win says about Tobagonians

PDP supporters celebrate at their party's headquarters in Roxborough. -

THE EDITOR: The victory by the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections has much to tell the Trinidad public.

Firstly, it has shown that Tobagonians are fed up of the empty promises and lack of action during the years between elections. It has shown that indeed the people cannot be fooled all the time by empty rhetoric.

Secondly, this result indicates that Tobagonians are certainly a people of strong resilience and endeavour. They are more than willing to try something new when the same old ways of doing the same old things produce very little or no results.

Thirdly, they have shown that they will not be sucked into mudslinging and racial slurs by anyone just to gain the upper hand on one’s opponent.

Now I can go back to watching the TTT news without half of the time taken up by one party trying to brainwash the electorate with threats and racial connotations which only serve to divide our beautiful country.

So the question arises: Does the Tobago result indicate there is a wind of change in the horizon for the political future of TT? Only time will tell.

Congratulations to the leaders and supporters of the PDP.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas