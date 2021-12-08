THA election ads questions

THE EDITOR: In the lead-up to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections, a particular political party aired advertisements that put into question the creditability of certain companies and individuals. These political ads used news clips featuring news presenters and reporters from the three major television stations. Haphazardly put together, the ads were confusing, inconsistent and boring.

In countries with advertising standards, something TT had years ago, those standards were tossed aside. News presenters are viewed, or so they should be, as people with a certain credibility. So when they present the news, the viewer is left with the feeling of a well-balanced and creditable story.

For those ads to have been produced and aired, permission should have been obtained from each organisation to use a clip from a news story, sending a clear signal that these companies were in truth and in fact endorsing a particular political party which in the long term can affect their creditability.

Questions must now be asked:

1. Did these media houses grant permission for their news footage to be used?

2. Were the companies paid for the footage used?

3. Were the news presenters/reporters paid for their images to be used in political ads? Models in advertisements are usually paid for their talent and are required to sign a model release form.

4. Did any of the “models” question or object to the use of their images being used in the political ads?

5. As it relates to industry standards and best practices, were these ads reviewed and vetted prior to airing?

It would be interesting to hear the views of the Publishers and Broadcasters Association, the Advertising Agencies Association, the Media Association and the various business associations for viewers could believe that the three major television stations in the country, together with a group of selected media personalities, endorsed a particular political campaign and party.

C PETERS

via e-mail