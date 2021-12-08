Sponsor a widow

The Widows Association of TT is launching a special Christmas care programme titled Sponsor a Widow this Christmas.

The effort is part of its programme to provide Christmas hampers to widows in need and to bring some cheer to their families.

Contributions can be made to the association’s account 007500021284 at JMMB South Park, San Fernando.

For more info: check social media pages or contact Sabrina Phillips at 337-4988, Judith Honore at 480-3828, e-mail: widowsassocaitiontt@gmail.com