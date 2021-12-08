Sagicor donates to Cancer Society

Finance manager Gina Paul-Schwartz, left, presented a cheque for $21,000 to Dr Asante Le Blanc, the chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society on behalf of Sagicor. -

Sagicor joined the world in observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October by donating to the Cancer Society (TTCS).

In a release on Tuesday, the Sagicor group said it held a T-shirt fundraiser – checkyoursout – which took place in its Southern Caribbean markets in support of each country’s cancer society.

On November 25, on behalf of Sagicor, its finance manager Gina Paul-Schwartz donated $21,000 to the Cancer Society.

It said the funds had been raised by clients and staff buying T-shirts, and those funds were then matched by the organisation.

The cheque handover has been the peak of a month-long series of activities which had included a social media campaign and a "Let’s talk about cancer" webinar that featured oncologist Dr Kavi Capildeo, paediatrician and cancer survivor Dr Mariama Alleyne, Dr Le Blanc and psychiatric nurse Sherma Mills-Serrette.