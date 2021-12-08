Residents: Complete Oasis Greens roadworks before Xmas

A contractor supervises a lorry operator as dirt is dumped on part of the excavated road at Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas on Wednesday. - Marvin Hamilton

Residents of Calistoga Drive in Oasis Greens, Chaguanas, are hoping the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) completes roadworks on their street before Christmas.

When Newsday visited on Wednesday, workers employed by a contractor hired by the HDC were repairing part of the street which collapsed in August.

Anthony James, who lives a few metres away, told Newsday dust has been affecting the residents’ Christmas preparations.

James lamented, “You know, it is Christmas time, so everyone will be cleaning. (But) you can see how the road is muddy and dusty, which is affecting us.

“We are hoping to see that this finish, we are praying. But the way how that looking, it look like it’s not finishing before Christmas.”

Despite this, James is cautiously optimistic that the repairs will finally be completed soon. He says this is the most work the HDC has done on the road since the initial collapse.

James also called on the HDC to ensure that a small playground on the street is renovated, as it is being used to store sand and other materials for the repairs.

“I know it’s process, but however, we expect that the lil ground where the children and them used to play will be fixed.”

An HDC official at the site, who did not what to be named, told Newsday the HDC could not give an exact date for the finishing the repairs.

However, the spokesman said the corporation is working to do so as quickly as possible once the weather does not affect the work.