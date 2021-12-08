Recounts completed: THA election results unchanged

A man, who said his name was Top Shotta, shakes his dreadlocks in delight after voting at Speyside Anglican School in Monday's THA election. - David Reid

THE recounts in two electoral districts in Monday’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections have not changed the preliminary results, according to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC).

The commission said the recounts for Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant and Darrel Spring/Whim, which started on Tuesday, have been completed and confirmed that the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has won 14 of the 15 THA seats.

In a press release on Wednesday, the EBC said: “The Progressive Democratic Patriots' candidate in the electoral district of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant, Sonny Craig’s vote increased by one, extending his lead to three votes against his opponent Ancil Dennis.”

In the electoral district of Darrel Spring/Whim, there was no change to the votes received for either candidate when the recount ended. PNM's Kelvon Morris remained the winner over PDP's Abby Taylor. This was the only electoral district captured by the PNM.

On Tuesday, the EBC confirmed a higher turnout of voters – 57 per cent, up from 51.84 per cent in the tied January 25 elections. It said 29,273 votes were cast from among an electorate of 51,383, while 45 candidates, representing five political parties, contested these elections.