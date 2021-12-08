Penal mason fined, registered as sex offender

A PENAL mason will pay a fine and be registered as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to having sex with a female under the age of 14.

Parmannd Bachan, 28, who was indicted under the name Avie Bachan, appeared virtually from one of the Judiciary’s virtual access centres for his sentencing on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty on August 18 and was sentenced by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas who, in addition to imposing the $5,000 fine, also ordered Bachan to report to the Penal police station every year for five years.

Bachan’s name will also be put on the National Sex Offenders’ Registry and the sex offenders’ website, in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act.

St Clair-Douglas said the punitive objective of deterrence in imposing a sentence was not paramount in this case, because the offender was not likely to re-offend.

He also said he took into account Bachan’s remorse; the fact there was no orchestration, planning or grooming in the commission of the offence which took place on January 26, 2012; and the impact on the covid19 pandemic if a custodial sentence were imposed.

It was the prosecution’s case, which Bachan accepted, that on the day in question, at Rochard Douglas Road, Penal, the victim, then 13, called out to him as he passed by her home.

She was home alone, although her mother had sent her to a neighbour’s home while the mother was in the hospital. The girl returned home and invited Bachan into the house.

He initially refused, but when she invited him again, he went in.

Bachan joined the girl on a hammock and she began kissing him. They then went into a bedroom, where she suggested they have sex.

The facts, as read out by the judge, said Bachan again refused but eventually gave in, asking her if she was sure she wanted “to do this,” and she said yes.

They then had sex.

“She was a willing, encouraging participant,” the judge said but maintained that that was not a defence that the court considered a mitigating factor. St Clair-Douglas reminded that under the law, the penalty for sex with minors carried a life sentence, emphasising: “Sex with underage females is off limits and punishment will be severe.

“It will not avail a man to point out that the virtual complaint was precocious,” he said.

But the judge said each case must be examined on the basis of its individual facts.

“The fact that the virtual complainant willingly participated in the sexual activity is not a factor to ameliorate the sentence with a reduction."

He said Bachan was 18 at the time of the offence, had a clean record before and has not reoffended since.

“It was a one-off offending,” he said.

The judge started with a sentence of two and a half years, or 30 months, and reduced it by a year because of the mitigating circumstances attributed to Bachan’s age at the time, his clean record, and his remorse.

From the remaining 18 months, he received his one-third discount for his guilty plea, leaving 12 months.

Having taken into consideration all the factors, the judge said he also considered the impact of covid19 and felt it appropriate to suspend the sentence and have Bachan pay a $5,000 fine. He was given six months to pay and if he fails to do so he will serve his year with hard labour.

Although he said he did not consider Bachan to be a risk to re-offend, or regard him as a paedophile, he said the law provided for registration as a sexual offender and carried reporting requirements with it.

As a result, Bachan will be registered as a sex offender and beginning January 2022, every year for five years, must report to the Penal police station. If he moves from the district, he also has to inform the police and court so that he can report to the police station in that district.

The judge also ordered the Registrar of the High Court to send the details of Bachan’s sentence to the Commissioner of Police for him to be registered on the National Sex Offenders registry and for his name and information to be posted on the sex offenders’ website.

Bachan was represented by attorney Jeevan Rampersad. The State was represented by prosecutors Danielle Thompson and Indira Chinebas.

Section 45 of the Sexual Offences Act 2019 established the register.

The act provides for the Commissioner of Police to have control and custody of the register and he or she is responsible for maintaining it, ensuring the information entered conforms with the law and that it is accurate.

He also has to establish a website that contains the name, date of birth, photograph, main and secondary addresses and convictions of the sex offender.

Section 49(1)(b) provides for the court to order the offender to report to a police station when he is required to report to register.

The legislation also provides for the judge to state the duration of the reporting period, the frequency of reporting and whether the information on the sex offender should be published on the website.

In June, Parliament approved legislation that gave the public the right to access website providing names, photographs and date of birth of convicted sex offenders.

At the time, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, who piloted the bill, said it was intended to create two registers: the National Sex Offender Register, which would be private and for the use of law enforcement only, and the Public Sex Offender Website, which would be accessible to the public. The website would be under the control of the CoP.

Al-Rawi said convicted people would have their names added to the public register unless they appealed to the court not to do so for a valid reason, such as in the case of incest. He said granting this appeal would be at the discretion of the courts.

Exactly a year ago, St Clair-Douglas made the first order for a man who also pleaded guilty to having sex with a female under 14 to register as a sex offender.