No restrictions on covid19 vaccine boosters in Tobago

People visited Port Mall, Tobago, for their covid19 booster shot on Wednesday. - Jeff K. Mayers

Tobago has opened its covid19 vaccine booster programme to anyone who wants an additional layer of protection against covid19.

In an interview with Newsday on Wednesday, Dr Roxanne Mitchell, acting general manager of primary care services at the Scarborough General Hospital, outlined the policy.

She said: “All persons are now eligible for the booster shot – anybody who has received the first and second doses and you are six months out from the second dose, you can receive a booster shot.”

She said there are four sites open and people can go to any.

“The four sites include the Port Mall in Scarborough, Scarborough Health Centre, Roxborough Health Centre and Canaan Health Centre for now.”

When Newsday visited the site at the Port Mall, several people were seen waiting to get their jab.

Mitchell said people who received two AstraZeneca doses will receive a Pfizer booster, while those who received Sinopharm will get an additional dose of the same brand.

In Trinidad, people 60 and over are eligible for a third dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, while those below 60 must be moderately or severely immunocompromised to get one.

When it comes to additional Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs, anyone of any age can get the booster once they have been determined to be moderately or severely immunocompromised by their physician.

Asked to comment on the decision to open the booster programme for all, in contrast to Trinidad, Tobago Regional Health Authority CEO Westly Orr insisted that Tobago was following Trinidad's policy.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said on Wednesday there are 23,441 people partially vaccinated in Tobago, and 22,445 are fully vaccinated. (with reporting by Elizabeth Gonzales)