Niherst, Nalis to boost science corners in libraries

Candice Hector, manager, marketing and communications, Niherst with Debbie Goodman, manager, corporate communications, Nalis. The National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst) and the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) have teamed up to boost science corners in libraries. -

The National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst) and the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) have teamed up to boost science corners in libraries.

Niherst and Nalis signed a memorandum of co-operation (MoC) which was done by Niherst’s president Marleen Lord-Lewis and Nalis' executive director Paula Greene, said a media release.

The mutual agreement will focus on key developmental areas, such as the establishment and/or extension of science corners in the secondary school libraries, public libraries and other libraries in the Nalis network; the facilitation of information exchange, and assistance with content development for the advancement of science, technology and innovation (STI) in the public domain.

The established working committee will also co-ordinate exhibitions and expeditions to develop interactive communication forums/activities to stimulate interest in STI; promote problem-solving, creative and critical thinking skills and to improve the primary and secondary school curriculum statistics, the release said.

Commenting on the project Lord-Lewis said in the release, “Our environment is gradually transforming to a digitalised landscape and Niherst, given its core values, has a social responsibility to provide persons with the tools to champion the virtual world of today.”

This was echoed by Greene, who said, “The nation’s people, especially our youth is a resilient body, once equipped with the mechanisms, will progress society to one synonymous with scientific reasonings, technological applications, and innovative advancements. Nalis is poised to provide such mechanisms."

The signed partnership is for an initial duration of two years. However, with both entities missions revolving around society’s developmental goals, Niherst and Nalis will continue to foster joint efforts in the areas of national development, the release said.

Niherst was established to provide and promote science, technology, and higher education while enhancing the innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial capabilities in science and technology relevant to the developmental needs of the general population.

The release said Nalis is mandated to facilitate TT's cultural, economic, educational, and social development. Through individual community development initiatives and proactive investments into future-proofing the next generation, it is evident that both entities share a commitment to attaining sustainable socio-economic and environmental transformation.

