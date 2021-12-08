Moruga NGO to businesses: Help us spread joy

-

For the past few years, the NGO Moruga Poverty Reduction Centre has spread Christmas cheer in the area.

But the effects of the pandemic have put a damper on the annual festive event, and its director and founder, Natalie Patrice, is calling on corporate TT for help.

At Grand Chemin Village, the centre plans to host its annual "Free for all event" on December 17. Representatives from UNHCR, the refugee agency and UN Association of TT are expected to attend.

Patrice said, "We are accustomed to giving out huge hampers to locals and also to the Venezuelan migrant community. They look forward to this every year. We want the business community to help donate money or items.

"We hope to give out about 500 food bags as well as snack bags with goodies,"

"The centre does not have the money. We would be grateful to anyone or any organisation that can help to make the event a success."

The centre caters to underprivileged families in communities in Moruga and environs. Services offered include literacy programmes, food distribution drives, psychotherapy and counselling free to the public.

The NGO also runs a thrift store, allowing people to buy new or lightly used clothing and household items at low cost.

"Since we started this NGO in June 2016, we have helped over 5,000 people from Marac to Sixth Company. If people out of this boundary ask for help, as many have done, we help them too," Patrice said.

"This year, we cannot do this drive alone. We need the help to help people have a joyous Christmas."

The centre also accepts clothing, household items, furniture, electronics, food items and cash donations.

People willing to help can do so via Patrice’s RBC bank account, number 00110000003191147.