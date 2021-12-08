Man gets bail pending sentencing in January for robbery

File photo

A HIGH COURT judge on Wednesday granted a man, who intends to plead guilty to robbing two people, his own bail pending his sentence in January.

Last month, Antonio Glasgow received a maximum sentence indication (MSI) from Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas for two counts of robbery, proposing sentences of three years and one year, respectively. Both are to run concurrently, it was proposed.

While an MSI is not a sentence, it gives an accused an idea of the likely sentence to be imposed by the court if they were minded to plead guilty to an offence.

Glasgow was expected to be sentenced after his guilty plea was put on record, but there was conflicting information on the time he has spent in custody awaiting trial. The judge adjourned the matter to January 19.

At the last hearing, his attorney Sheldon Guerra said his client had been on remand for seven years.

In granting Glasgow bail, the judge said given the proposed sentences the court was likely to impose, the accused would have spent in excess of that time in prison.

“There is no point in keeping you in custody while we try to find out what the position is.

“I have not yet sentenced you but I do not consider it appropriate to keep you in custody. You have to come back to court.”

Glasgow was put on his own bail of $5,000 which will expire on January 19, when he has to return to court for his sentencing.

He was accused of robbing a man and woman of three gold chains, an anklet, earrings, a cellphone and cash.

At the time the MSI was given, Guerra said he did not think his client would reject the court’s proposition for sentence, especially as he had been on remand “for a substantial time.”