Lessons from Tobago

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: First, let me congratulate the PDP and its supporters for a very good political campaign and consequential victory at the polls. No one predicted the Tobago election results. Perhaps it was because the media, like many of us, chose to rely on traditional patterns and the views of the same people whose time has passed. One thing was very clear – the young people dared to embark on a path less travelled.

Change is always exciting; it causes one to hope and imagine that things could be better. Politicians that succeed in getting re-elected are those who continually reinvent themselves through development and embracing change. One can remember the excitement of the NAR victory, the euphoria of the UNC victories and the sense of moving on to better days with the victory by Patrick Manning and Dr Keith Rowley. In every instance there was hope for a better tomorrow.

The PDP’s victory has now energised many to believe that the winds of change can also bring new hope to Trinidad. The reality is that such winds of hope can only be encouraged if the hot air of stagnation and politics of divisiveness and hate dissipate, and the new winds rush in to take its place. Hope is not generated from things remaining as they are. Americans dared to hope and go where none had gone before when they elected Barack Obama for two terms.

Are there winds of hope in Trinidad currently? The people of Trinidad, like those of Tobago, do not need anyone to tell them what is best for them or to sow seeds of fear. Heaven knows that our people have lived with fear for decades, only to have those fears multiplied in the last few years.

Crime, covid19, the rising cost of living and uncertainty in our economy have led to many leaving our land for pastures that offer hope. What the people are clamouring for is an end to the divisiveness, an end to the power-hungry, selfish desire for office.

The winds of hope must be driven by honesty, sincerity, visionary leadership, unity and a determination to improve the quality of life for all the citizens of TT. A commentator said on the night of the Tobago election that Tobagonians are pragmatic, that pragmatism is what is required in Trinidad if there is to be any hope for serious development.

Such pragmatism dictates the need for unity, the end of racial voting and new leadership to replace those who have lost favour with the electorate. It requires the leaders of the two major parties to see the people before their desire for power.

We can continue to hold on to the current political climate and hope that somehow things will improve, or learn from the people of Tobago that change is possible if we dare to travel along a path less travelled.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail