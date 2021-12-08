CWI announces tour operators, ticket partners for England’s tour
CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the official tour operators and licensed ticket partners for England’s T20 and Test tours to the West Indies in 2022.
On Tuesday, a CWI media release said, “A number of trusted and experienced tour operators have partnered with CWI along with some new tour operators who are experienced in providing major sport tours around the world.”
Fans will be able to book from a range of attractive tour packages covering every permutation of T20I and Test fixtures, enabling fans to access preferred tickets and itineraries in advance of the general sale of tickets to the wider public.
The West Indies-England five-match T20 series will be held at Kensington Oval, Barbados from January 22-30, including two weekends of back-to-back matches offering a sun-soaked action-packed start to the year.
This will be followed by the three Test matches in March, which will renew one of cricket’s greatest rivalries dating back close to 100 years. The arch-rivals will compete for the first time for the newly minted Richards-Botham trophy, named in honour of legends Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham. The Test series opens appropriately at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from March 8-12, followed by the second Test at the historic Kensington Oval from March 16-20. The third and final contest will be at the idyllic Grenada National Stadium from March 24-28. All three Tests are part of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.
“There has been huge interest in the tours and we have been working with our tour partners, regional governments and tourist boards to ensure fans have every opportunity to get their preferred seats and travel plans to enjoy one of the best and most memorable experiences in the game,” said Dominic Warne, CWI commercial director.
CWI advises only fans that are fully vaccinated against covid19 should consider purchasing tour packages or tickets. Fans will need to bring their vaccination documentation with them to be able to enter the venues. The date of a full vaccination (or single dose vaccination) must be at least two weeks prior to the first match that any fan intends to attend.
Tickets will go on general sale in mid-December as CWI introduces its new online ticket service which will be available through Buy Tickets button at https://www.windiescricket.com.
CWI tour operators and licensed ticket partners
Barmy Travel
Black Opal Travel Group
Elegant Sports Travel
Gullivers Sports Travel
International Cricket Tours
Living With The Lions Sports Travel
Spectate
Sportsbreaks.com
Venatour Sports Travel
Official Tour Ticket License Partners
Allan Lamb Associates
Elite Sports Travel
Rendezvous Co. Ltd
Sporting Highlights
MATCH SCHEDULE
T20 matches at Kensington Oval
January 22: 1st T20
January 23: 2nd T20
January 26: 3rd T20
January 29: 4th T20
January 30: 5th T20
March 8-12: 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
March 16-20: 2nd Test, Kensington Oval
March 24-28: 3rd Test, Grenada National Stadium
