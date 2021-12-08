CWI announces tour operators, ticket partners for England’s tour

- SUREASH CHOLAI

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the official tour operators and licensed ticket partners for England’s T20 and Test tours to the West Indies in 2022.

On Tuesday, a CWI media release said, “A number of trusted and experienced tour operators have partnered with CWI along with some new tour operators who are experienced in providing major sport tours around the world.”

Fans will be able to book from a range of attractive tour packages covering every permutation of T20I and Test fixtures, enabling fans to access preferred tickets and itineraries in advance of the general sale of tickets to the wider public.

The West Indies-England five-match T20 series will be held at Kensington Oval, Barbados from January 22-30, including two weekends of back-to-back matches offering a sun-soaked action-packed start to the year.

This will be followed by the three Test matches in March, which will renew one of cricket’s greatest rivalries dating back close to 100 years. The arch-rivals will compete for the first time for the newly minted Richards-Botham trophy, named in honour of legends Sir Vivian Richards and Lord Ian Botham. The Test series opens appropriately at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from March 8-12, followed by the second Test at the historic Kensington Oval from March 16-20. The third and final contest will be at the idyllic Grenada National Stadium from March 24-28. All three Tests are part of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.

“There has been huge interest in the tours and we have been working with our tour partners, regional governments and tourist boards to ensure fans have every opportunity to get their preferred seats and travel plans to enjoy one of the best and most memorable experiences in the game,” said Dominic Warne, CWI commercial director.

CWI advises only fans that are fully vaccinated against covid19 should consider purchasing tour packages or tickets. Fans will need to bring their vaccination documentation with them to be able to enter the venues. The date of a full vaccination (or single dose vaccination) must be at least two weeks prior to the first match that any fan intends to attend.

Tickets will go on general sale in mid-December as CWI introduces its new online ticket service which will be available through Buy Tickets button at https://www.windiescricket.com.

CWI tour operators and licensed ticket partners

Barmy Travel

Black Opal Travel Group

Elegant Sports Travel

Gullivers Sports Travel

International Cricket Tours

Living With The Lions Sports Travel

Spectate

Sportsbreaks.com

Venatour Sports Travel

Official Tour Ticket License Partners

Allan Lamb Associates

Elite Sports Travel

Rendezvous Co. Ltd

Sporting Highlights

MATCH SCHEDULE

T20 matches at Kensington Oval

January 22: 1st T20

January 23: 2nd T20

January 26: 3rd T20

January 29: 4th T20

January 30: 5th T20

March 8-12: 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

March 16-20: 2nd Test, Kensington Oval

March 24-28: 3rd Test, Grenada National Stadium