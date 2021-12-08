Bring the message to Trinidad, PDP

THE EDITOR: If the leaders of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) are not committed to it being a Tobago party, then they should widen their horizons.

Both the PNM and the UNC have failed all of our people. Coalition politics has also failed.

The present generation of PNM and UNC leaders are a lost cause. Our country needs new, dynamic, visionary leadership.

The PDP should plan towards calling a convention of all our people who are genuinely interested in seeing our country progress – and not only in power and prestige.

Farley Augustine struck the perfect note in his victory address to Tobago.

Bring the message to Trinidad.

ARTHUR NURSE

via e-mail