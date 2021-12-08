Bandits steal gun, jewellery, alcohol from air guardsman's Arima house

File photo

Arima police are probing an incident in which alcohol, jewellery and a safe containing a pistol and ammunition were stolen from the house of a 33-year-old flight officer in Arima.

Police said after leaving his house at Ackberali Street East, Malabar, Arima, at around 7.45 am on Monday , the man returned at around 6 pm and found it had been broken into and his jewellery, alcohol and safe were missing.

His Sig Sauer pistol had been inside the safe.

Arima police believe the bandits entered the house through a window.